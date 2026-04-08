After electing to hit the NCAA transfer portal, former LSU forward Michael Nwoko has signed with Xavier, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. It’ll be the fourth school of his career.

Nwoko spent one season with LSU, but with the coaching change to Will Wade, he decided on a change of scenery. He also spent a season each with Miami (2023-24) and Mississippi State (2024-25).

In 32 games for LSU last year, Nwoko averaged 13.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 61% from the floor. He shattered his previous career highs so at this point, Nwoko should be a big-time player to watch in the Big East next year.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Nwoko was a four-star recruit out of Burlington (N.C.) Prolific Prep (Calif.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 18 overall prospect in California, the No. 16 center in the class and the No. 118 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Nwoko signing with Xavier offsets a portal loss. Guard All Wright shared plans to enter the portal in the middle of March.

Wright appeared in all 33 of Xavier’s games this season. He averaged 7.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. He shot 46.2% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc.

In his lone season at Valparaiso, Wright made 34 appearances and 31 starts. He averaged 15.5 points in 29.6 minutes per outing. For his efforts, he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. Additionally, he received MVC All-Freshman Team and MVC All-Tournament Team honors.

Wright’s 526 points in the 2024-25 season rank fourth in MVC history for points by a freshman and are the most since Creighton’s Doug McDermott in 2010-11. All Wright was born in Mexico, but went to high school at Joplin High School in Missouri.