Former LSU point guard Dedan Thomas committed to Houston out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Jamie Shaw has learned. He spent one year with the Tigers and will now play for Kelvin Sampson.

Thomas appeared in 16 games, including 15 starts, for LSU before suffering an injury. He spent the previous two years at UNLV, where he put together two strong year before entering the portal and committing to the Tigers.

As a sophomore at UNLV in 2024-25, Thomas set a career-high with 15.6 points per game to go with 4.7 4.7 assists per game. He will have one year of eligibility remaining once he enters the portal. The window is set to open April 7, according to new NCAA rules.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Dedan Thomas Jr., a Las Vegas native, played high school basketball at Henderson (NV) Liberty, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 35 overall player and top-ranked player in the state of Nevada from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Thomas comes in at a good time as Houston had a spot open. Guard Isiah Harwell planned to enter at the end of March.

Harwell spent just one season with the Cougars and was considered a role player off the bench. Now, the former highly-rated recruit is set to hit the open market. A massive name that will certainly draw plenty of interest from big-time programs.

This past year saw Harwell play in 32 games for Houston. Unfortunately, none of them were of the starting variety. Head coach Kelvin Sampson called on the guard to play just under 14 minutes a night, turning into an average of 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. Harwell’s shooting numbers sat at 27.9% from the field and 27.1% from behind the three-point line. To add on, the free-throw clip came in at 61.3%.