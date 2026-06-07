Former Minnesota commit Ma’atoe Moe flips pledge to Nebraska, breaks down decision

Provo (Utah) Timpview edge rusher Ma’atoe Moe just flipped his commitment to Nebraska and went in-depth on his decision.

Just a week ago, Moe committed to Minnesota on an official visit. He decided he still wanted to take his scheduled official trip to Nebraska and will now play for the Huskers. “

“Nebraska felt like home,” Moe said. “I loved it there and I’m really excited to be a Husker. I really connected well with the coaching staff and the players on the team, they treated me like family.

”It was amazing being here and seeing the energy from the staff and how well everyone connected with the players and other recruits. You can tell they’re building something special and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Moe was able to bring out his family on the visit as well.

“I brought my family from Missouri up to see the campus and they absolutely loved it,” Moe said. “I also loved the community out there and the support from fans.

“We walked around the market for a bit and you could see the people light up whenever they saw me, thinking I was already a Nebraska player. It was a really great visit, the best visit you could ask for and I can’t wait to get started there.”

The Huskers just recently got involved with Moe, offering in early May. They made up a ton of ground quickly to lock in the official visit.

“Roy Manning came to my school and he’s the one who offered,” Moe said. “He was great with me and I’m really excited about the opportunity to learn and be developed by him.

“I love the fit in the defense too and how they plan to use me. They see me rushing the passer, getting after the quarterback and making a lot of plays so I’m just so excited about the opportunity.”



Moe brings plenty of positional versatility to the Huskers. He’s an inside/outside guy who can play edge or move inside and play tackle.

He has a projectable frame pushing 6-foot-5, 250 pounds with plenty of length to add good weight. His motor is always running and the ceiling is high with Moe and he hasn’t even come close to scratching the surface of where we think his game will be in a few years.