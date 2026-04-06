Former Minnesota wrestler Clayton Whiting commits to Wisconsin

Former Minnesota wrestler and 2025 NCAA qualifier Clayton Whiting committed to Wisconsin out of the NCAA transfer portal. It’ll be his final year of eligibility.

Whiting began his career at Missouri, wrestling 184 pounds in 2023 and ’24. He went a combined 24-5 (including his redshirt year), but did not wrestler in the postseason.

Whiting transferred to Minnesota, where he spent the last two years and qualified for NCAAs in 2025, going 17-12 overall at 174 pounds. He went 18-7 this season for the Gophers, but was behind starter Ethan Riddle.

Whiting, an Oconto Falls, Wisconsin native, is coming home for his final year. He projects at 174 or 184, depending upon where head coach Chris Bono and crew need him to go.

“For the final round I will be finishing my athletic and academic career at the University of Wisconsin,” Whiting wrote on Instagram. “Excited for this opportunity. Thankful for everyone that supported me in this journey. Can’t wait to be back home! Jump Around!”

Whiting is 59-24 overall and 45-22 in varsity competition with Missouri and Minnesota. The Badgers look to retool their lineup for 2026-27 with the current loss of Nicolar Rivera (125) and All-American Zan Fugitt (133) to the transfer portal.

Fugitt finished in fourth at 133 pounds in 2025 during his redshirt freshman season, going 22-9 that year. He followed it up with a 21-8 campaign this past season, but went 1-2 at the NCAA Tournament.

In two varsity seasons with the Badgers, Fugitt went 43-17 and is expected to stay at 133 pounds next season. He’ll be a hot commodity as a previous All-American at a lightweight.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.