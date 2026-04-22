Former NBA G League guard Bryson Warren commits to Texas A&M

Former NBA G League guard Bryson Warren has committed to play for Texas A&M and second-year head coach Bucky McMillan, On3 has learned. Warren has been in the G League since 2023, including most recently with the Westchester Knicks.

The 21-year-old Warren averaged 19.9 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in 21 games, including 17 starts, with the Westchester Knights this past season. From 2023-2025, Warren averaged 11.8 points across 51 combined games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Before joining the G League, Warren was a product of Overtime Elite where he played for both Team OTE and the YNG Dreamerz. He won the OTE title in 2022 and was named second-team All-OTE in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 191-pound Warren entered the 2024 NBA Draft but ultimately went undrafted.

Now he’s set to join a Texas A&M squad coming off a second-round appearance in the 2026 NCAA Tournament in McMillan’s first season in College Station. Utilizing McMillan’s unique “Bucky Ball” style of play — a relentless, full-court and fast-paced attack on both sides of the ball — the Aggies opened SEC play with a strong 7-1 league start, including a conference road win over bitter rival Texas in Austin.

But four straight SEC losses in early February led A&M to a 4-7 record over the final two months of the regular season to finish outside the Top 25. That included a dismal 83-63 upset loss to 11th-seeded Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

As a 10th-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Texas A&M went on to knock off seventh-seeded Saint Mary’s, 63-50, in the Round of 64 before falling to No. 2-seeded Houston, 88-57, in the second round. The Aggies finished Year 1 under McMillan with a 22-12 overall record and 11-7 in SEC play.

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