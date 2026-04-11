Former New Mexico PF Tomislav Buljan commits to Maryland

Former New Mexico PF Tomislav Buljan committed to Maryland, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. He spent one season with the Lobos and now will suit up for the Terrapins.

Buljan played overseas in Croatia before coming to the United States and suiting up for New Mexico. This year, he played 35 games and averaged 13.1 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game, shot 54% from the floor and 30.8% from three-point range.

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“Originally from Split, Croatia, Tomislav Buljan played previously with KK Cedevita Junior, as well as having international experience with the Croatian National Team,” On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote in a scouting report of Buljan in December. “The 6-foot-9 big man is currently No. 7 in Division 1 in rebounding while sitting second in the MWC with 29 offensive rebounds and fourth in defensive rating (91.0). He had 19 points and 21 rebounds in a recent win over Mississippi State.”

The Terrapins finished 12-21 this past season, with a 4-16 record in the Big Ten. It was head coach Buzz Williams’ first year as the head coach in College Park.

The former Texas A&M head coach had a successful run with the Aggies, but elected to take a job in the Big Ten in 2025. At Texas A&M, Williams went 120-73 and made the NCAA Tournament three straight years to end his tenure (2019-25).

Williams, now with the addition of someone like Buljan, will look to get the Terps to the Big Dance in 2027. Over the course of his coaching career with New Orleans, Marquette, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Maryland, Williams holds a 385-249 record.