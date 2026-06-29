Former North Carolina basketball star Ed Davis indicted in NBA gambling scandal

Former North Carolina forward and first-round NBA Draft pick Ed Davis has been indicted in the U.S. government’s widening sports gambling investigation.

Davis, who has been out of the NBA since 2022, was among those placing bets on the performance of Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley. While playing for the Bucks in 2024, Beasley allegedly altered his performances based on individual player prop bets.

The indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York alleges that Beasley amassed millions of dollars in gambling debt over a span of multiple years.

Davis, a 2010 lottery pick who played 12 season in the NBA, allegedly loaned him money to cover those debts. As part of a betting scheme with Davis, his former NBA agent Paolo Zamorano and at least four other men, Beasley “worked off” his debt by tailoring his performances to match betting lines.

Beasley and Davis were teammates briefly with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2020-21 season. The two then colluded to manipulate Beasley’s performance in four games during the 2023-24 season while he was with the Bucks. At that point, Davis was out of the league and playing overseas.

“Only way you can beat Vegas is sports betting,” Davis allegedly texted Beasley about a month ahead of one of the games he allegedly fixed, according to the indictment. “Everything else they got the edge.”

Davis facing multiple charges in indictment

In the indictment, all six defendants face charges of sports bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to The Athletic.

Davis was a five-star recruit in high school before signing with the Tar Heels. He was member of the 2009 championship team at UNC and spent two seasons in Chapel Hill. He made the ACC All-Freshman team for the 2008-2009 season, averaging 6.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Following a standout sophomore season, he declared for the NBA Draft and was taken No. 13 overall by the Toronto Raptors. He went on to a journeyman 12-year career, spending time with eight different franchises. Across that decade, he averaged 5.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while starting 106 times in a total of 722 contests.