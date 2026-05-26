Former Notre Dame QB Steve Beuerlein expects 'nothing but big things' from team in 2026

Steve Beuerlein believes that Notre Dame can make a playoff run this fall because of head coach Marcus Freeman. On3 recently spoke to the former Fighting Irish QB and asked if Notre Dame can compete for a national title after missing out on the playoffs last year.

“No matter who they’re playing against, they’re showing up playing good physical, tough football, doing the things that you need to do to compete with anybody,” Steve Beuerlein told On3. I love CJ Carr as quarterback this year, coming back for his second full year as a starter. Obviously, losing Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, both first-round running backs this year, that’s going to be big shoes to fill.

“Notre Dame seems to always be able to find and produce top-quality running backs. They’re going to have a great offensive line like they always do. So they’ll be able to run the football and the focus will be on stopping the football or stopping the run game defensively. And as long as you can do that with the big boys, you can play. And I think Notre Dame has proven that they can do that over the last few years under Marcus Freeman. And we expect nothing but big things from him and the Notre Dame program moving forward.”

Notre Dame just missed the CFP in 2025

After playing in the national championship game in 2024, Notre Dame missed the College Football Playoff last year after losing its first two games of the season. The losses were against Miami and Texas A&M, and both teams reached the playoffs. When Notre Dame found out they did not make the playoffs, the team opted out of playing in a bowl game.

Marcus Freeman has been Notre Dame’s head coach since 2022 and has compiled a 43-12 record. In his four seasons, Freeman has led the Fighting Irish to three 10-plus win seasons and a No. 2 final ranking in 2024.

Beuerlein played for the Fighting Irish from 1983 to 1986 and tallied a 21-18 record as a starting QB. In 1987, the Los Angeles Raiders selected Beuerlein in the fourth round of the NFL draft, and Beuerlein played in the league for 17 seasons.