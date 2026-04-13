Former Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. commits to Villanova

Former Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. committed to Villanova out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He previously entered the portal while also testing the NBA Draft waters.

The 6-foot-10 junior has spent all three years of his career at Oregon. This past season, he averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, recording four double-doubles along the way.

Evans’ had his best game of the season against UCLA, finishing with a career-high 24 points and eight rebounds. Now, Evans will look to improve his game in a new location.

Oregon struggled this season, finishing 12-20 overall and third-to-last in the Big Ten standings. It marked the worst season in Dana Altman’s 16-year tenure at Oregon and the first time his program has failed to reach the 20-win mark.

Evans, a native of Baltimore, was a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2022 class coming out of high school. Prior to choosing Oregon, he also considered Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCLA.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Ironically, like Evans, Villanova’s Acaden Lewis decided to enter the portal while testing the NBA Draft waters. He entered earlier in April.

In 33 games this season, Lewis averaged 12.2 points per game, three rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per game. Lewis shot 45.6% from the floor and 27% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Lewis was a four-star recruit out of Washington D.C.’s Sidwell Friends HS, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 prospect in the D.C. area, the No. 5 point guard in the class and the No. 35 overall prospect in the class.