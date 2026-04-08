Former Providence center Oswin Erhunmwunse commits to Creighton

Former Providence center Oswin Erhunmwunse committed to Creighton out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent two years with the Friars before electing to go elsewhere.

In two seasons at Providence, the Nigeria native averaged 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 0.5 assists in 65 games. Erhunmwunse scored in double figures in nine of his 33 games this season. The 6’10” forward was Providence‘s seventh-leading scorer, and led the team in rebounding and blocks this year.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Erhunmwunse was a four-star recruit out of Benin City (Nigeria) Putnam Science Academy (Conn.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 14 center in the class and the No. 98 overall prospect in the class.

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The sophomore forward hit the Portal as Providence basketball headed into a new era. After three seasons at the helm, head coach Kim English and the program parted ways after the Friars posted a 15-18 (7-13) record this season and failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Across three seasons, English led the program to a 48-52 (23-37) record with no NCAA Tournament appearances.

To replace English, Providence quickly agreed to terms on a five-year deal with USF head coach Bryan Hodgson. In his lone season at the program, Hodgson led the Bulls to a 25-9 (15-3) record and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012. He previously served as head coach at Arkansas State (2023-25).

Now that Ernhunmwunse is off to Creighton, changes are abound as head coach Greg McDermott retired. Not only that, but guard Owen Freeman entered the portal.

Freeman averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this past season. He appeared in 26 games while logging nine starts.

He transferred into the program having previously spent the first two years of his career at Iowa. As a Hawkeye, he thrived averaging over 10 points per game in each of his first two years in college and started 44 of the first 53 games of his career.

Before transferring to Creighton, he averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes in a season where he posted career-highs across the board. Freeman was limited to 19 games that year, however, he suffered a knee injury that required surgery.