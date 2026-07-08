Former Rutgers football captain Jamil Merrell dies at 36

Former Rutgers football captain Jamil Merrell died at the age of 36, according to a social media post by his twin brother Jamal Merrell. No cause of death was immediately given.

“As I write this, I’m sitting beside my twin brother, surrounded by our family, knowing that we’re witnessing one of the hardest moments we’ll ever have to face,” Jamil’s brother Jamal wrote. “With tears in our eyes and love in our hearts, I want everyone to know that my twin brother, Jamil, is peacefully transitioning to be with God. Before this moment, he looked at us with peace and said, ‘It’s time for me to level up, and everything down here for me is complete.’

“Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life. If you were blessed enough to know Jamil, then you know exactly who he was. He loved with his whole heart. He kept it real no matter who you were. He would give you the shirt off his back, tell you the truth even when it was hard to hear, and stand beside the people he loved no matter what. He didn’t just live life he poured every ounce of himself into it.

“Today, heaven is gaining a warrior. Twin… from the very first heartbeat we shared, we’ve been side by side. We entered this world together, and it’s hard to imagine walking through it without you. Thank you for every laugh, every argument, every memory, every lesson, and every moment. Thank you for being the best twin brother I could have ever asked God for. Watching you fight has been one of the most courageous things I’ve ever witnessed. You never complained. You never quit. You stood 10 toes down through it all. A true soldier. A true warrior. You fought with everything you had until your very last breath.”

Former Rutgers captain Jamil Merrell dies at 36 years old

Jamil Merrell’s tribute from his brother continued on Instagram. You can read the rest of the statement below.

“My heart is broken in a way I can’t even describe, but knowing you’re finally free from the pain gives me peace,” Jamal Merrell wrote. “No more suffering. No more hospitals. No more hurting. Just peace… the kind of peace you deserve. I love you more than these words could ever express, and a part of me will always be missing until we’re together again.

“BJ… I know you’re waiting for him with open arms. Love y’all boys forreal. I’ll keep making you both proud until God says it’s my time to level up too. Rest easy, Twin. Your work here is done. You finished your race with honor, strength, and faith. I love you forever twin. See you when I level up.”

Jamil Merrell played at Rutgers from 2009 to 2013, appearing in 32 games under Greg Schiano and then Kyle Flood. He finished 79 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and forced a fumble. He and his twin brother Jamal were both captains in 2013.

Jamil Merrell went undrafted in 2014 and spent some time with the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. He also spent time in the Arena Football League with the Los Angeles KISS and Colorado Crush in 2016 and ’17.