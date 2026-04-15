Former Seton Hall PF Najai Hines commits to UConn

Former Seton Hall power forward Najai Hines committed to UConn out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the Pirates before electing to explore his options.

In 31 games last year, Hines averaged 6.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He shot 60.2% from the floor and 69% from the free-throw line.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Hines was a three-star recruit out of Garner (N.C.) Plainfield (N.J.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in New Jersey, the No. 15 center in the class and the No. 134 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Hines committing to UConn was good timing on his part. Former Huskies’ center Eric Reibe entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

In his lone season at UConn, the 7’1″ center averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks. He was set to serve a large role on next season’s team with the departure of Tarris Reed, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Reibe is the first UConn player to announce their intention to enter the Portal. His best game of the season came in a battle of future Final Four teams on Nov. 19, in which he scored 15 points with two blocks in a 71-67 loss to Arizona. The German big man, who is a former McDonald’s All-American, will be highly coveted in the Portal.