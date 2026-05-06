Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia revealed Wednesday he is battling Stage 4 colorectal cancer. He posted a heartfelt message to Facebook outlining his situation, while a GoFundMe has been set up to help address medical costs.

Garcia played quarterback at South Carolina from 2007-11. In 2009, he threw the most passing attempts in school history in a single season.

Now the 38-year-old is fighting for his life. Stephen Garcia attempted to raise awareness in his message about his battle.

“Wasn’t overly excited to share this news but it is what it is,” Garcia wrote on Facebook. “We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option.

“If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctors office when you don’t feel 100%. The stuff we consume has been altered significantly over the years and we’ve been hearing more and more people in this age range are getting diagnosed with these things. We got this and I appreciate all yall!”

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe for Stephen Garcia had raised $4,800. Its target goal was listed at $35,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, Garcia is beginning chemotherapy today. He will be starting on FOLFIRINOX, “which confirms they are taking the most aggressive treatment path available to fight this.”

After initial rounds of chemotherapy, Stephen Garcia will meet with liver and colon surgeons to determine the next steps in his treatment plan. But Garcia has vowed to fight the disease.

More on Stephen Garcia’s college career

Garcia, a prized recruit from the Tampa area, was one of South Carolina’s most heralded recruits. After some early-career issues, he began to make a major difference on the field for the Gamecocks in 2009.

He threw for 2,862 yard sand 17 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2009. He also ran for 186 yards and four scores that season.

He would improve on those numbers in 2010, when he threw for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns. He ran for 222 yards and six scores.

Across four playing seasons in Columbia, Stephen Garcia logged 7,597 passing yards and 47 touchdowns. He ran for 777 yards and 15 more scores.