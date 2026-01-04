Quarterback dominoes in the NCAA transfer portal continue to fall. A pretty big one has now come through, as Josh Hoover is heading to Bloomington to play for the Indiana Hoosiers. Hoover is considered one of the top names available, opting to be the latest project for head coach Curt Cignetti.

TCU is where Hoover spent the previous four years of his career, three of which saw him as the primary starter. He took over in 2023, a year removed from the program’s national championship appearance. The Horned Frogs did not reach the same heights but saw plenty of success with Hoover under center.

In 12 games this past season, Hoover threw for 3,473 yards, a career-high 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Multi-score games were a regular occurrence for him, throwing at least three touchdowns in half of TCU’s 2025 contests.

Per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, Hoover was the No. 15 overall player to enter during the cycle. Even so, multiple quarterbacks were slated ahead of him. Hoover earned the No. 6 spot when just looking at the position.

Now, Indiana gets Hoover and all his talents for one season. A redshirt campaign as a true freshman allows Hoover to remain in college football despite the four years played. Cignetti presents him with a great opportunity to follow what has been a couple of successful quarterbacks in Bloomington.

Indiana, Curt Cignetti looking to hit another portal quarterback home run

Indiana decided to turn to the transfer portal for a quarterback once Cignetti was hired. Kurtis Rourke came to IU via Ohio, helping them go 11-1 during the regular season and secure an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff. From a personal standpoint, Rourke threw for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Things elevated to the next level when Fernando Mendoza joined from Cal. It’s been an amazing story from the beginning, most recently winning the Heisman Trophy. Indiana’s offense elevated to a different level with him running the show too, holding a top-three scoring offense.

Both of those acquisitions were considered home runs for Cignetti. Everyone is hoping Hoover winds up being the same since a similar model is being followed. Hoover possesses plenty of experience at the college level, thanks to his time in Fort Worth. Both Rourke and Mendoza could say the same, eventually flourishing under Cignetti with just one season available to them.