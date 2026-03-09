On Monday, Parker Livingstone offered a candid explanation for his surprising transfer from Texas to rival Oklahoma earlier this offseason. Speaking with reporters, the former Longhorns receiver suggested the move may not have happened without outside guidance.

“If I didn’t have an agent, I’d probably still be in Austin,” Livingstone said, according to Sooner Scoop’s George Stoia III.

Livingstone, a former four-star recruit out of Lovejoy High School in the 2024 recruiting class, broke out during the 2025 season for Texas. The Lucas, Texas native finished the year with 29 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns while emerging as one of the Longhorns’ most promising young playmakers.

Ironically, Livingstone even made an impact in the annual rivalry matchup against Oklahoma. He caught two passes for 29 yards in Texas’ 23–6 victory on Oct. 11.

His departure came as a surprise in Austin, particularly given his close relationship with starting quarterback Arch Manning. The two were roommates during their time with the Longhorns, and Manning reacted to the transfer news by posting a photo of the pair on Instagram accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji.

Now, Livingstone joins an Oklahoma program that reached the College Football Playoff last season under head coach Brent Venables. The Sooners jumped out to a 17–0 lead against Alabama in the first round before ultimately falling 34–24.

Despite the loss, Venables praised the resilience of his team and expressed confidence in the players returning to Norman: “We couldn’t have done it if they didn’t stick with it, if they didn’t continue to believe when a lot of the things were going on around them,” Venables stated. “They could’ve bowed out, and they chose not to.”

Alas, Livingstone will now be part of an Oklahoma offense led by veteran quarterback John Mateer, who elected to return for his redshirt senior season instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Mateer completed 62.2% of his passes last season for 2,885 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while adding 431 rushing yards and eight scores.

With Mateer returning and Livingstone joining the receiving corps, expectations remain high in Norman as the Sooners look to return to the College Football Playoff. While the move across the Red River rivalry line surprised many, Livingstone previously acknowledged the difficult nature of the decision.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be going into the portal looking for a new home,” Livingstone said in a statement after entering the transfer portal. “Some things are out of my control. Such is the reality of the ever-changing landscape of college football.”

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.