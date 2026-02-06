Former UCLA, NBA player Amari Bailey sets up official visit to Grand Canyon

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former NBA and UCLA guard Amari Bailey has set up an official visit to Grand Canyon. On3 and Rivals’ Joe Tipton has since confirmed the news. Bailey will be in Phoenix next week when GCU faces off against New Mexico.

“Sources: Former UCLA and NBA basketball player Amari Bailey has set up an official recruiting visit to Grand Canyon University, his first official visit,” Thamel said via X. “The school aggressively pitched him on their vision and plans to host him Wednesday for the game against New Mexico.”

Bailey last played college basketball during the 2022-2023 season for UCLA. He played in 30 games, starting in 28 of them under head coach Mick Cronin. Averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game helped UCLA make a run to the Sweet Sixteen. Shortly after, Bailey declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Charlotte Hornets took Bailey’s name to the podium, taking him with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round. This began his professional career, where three different G-League teams have been considered home. However, where Bailey differs from others, such as James Nnaji and Charles Bediako, is that he actually played in NBA games. Ten appearances took place during the 2023-2024 season as a member of the Hornets.

As of now, no eligibility has been given to Bailey. Thamel added to his report, saying the NCAA does not plan to grant him any. Bailey will have to go through the courts in order to play college basketball again.

“In order to play next season, Bailey would need to receive an eligibility ruling from a court,” Thamel said via X. “The NCAA has made clear to ESPN that Bailey will not be granted NCAA eligibility, as he’s signed an NBA contract and played in 10 NBA games.

“Bailey told ESPN last week he’s attempting to be the first player to return to college basketball after playing in NBA games.”

When news of Bailey attempting to return broke, a statement came from the NCAA. Senior VP of external affairs Tim Buckley addressed the situation, as well as the association’s eligibility rules.

“The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any players who have signed an NBA contract,” Buckley wrote on X. “Congress can strengthen NCAA rules so professional athletes cannot sue their way back to competing against college students.”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report