Former UCLA guard Amari Bailey is seeking a return to college basketball. Bailey said “he is attempting to become the first basketball player to return to college after playing in NBA games,” per ESPN’s Dan Murphy. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed Murphy’s initial report.

Bailey played the 2022-23 season at UCLA, where he averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc. He led the Bruins to a Sweet Sixteen appearance before ultimately being eliminated.

For his efforts, he was named to the All-Pac-12 team. Bailey entered the 2023 NBA Draft after the season. The Charlotte Hornets selected Bailey with the No. 41 overall pick. He played 10 games for the Hornets.

This story will be updated.