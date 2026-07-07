Former UNC, Vanderbilt center Jalen Washington suing NCAA seeking 5th year of eligibility

Former UNC and Vanderbilt center Jalen Washington is filing a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking a fifth year of eligibility, his attorney, Ryan Downton, told On3’s Pete Nakos. The lawsuit was filed in Tennessee.

It comes as the NCAA Division I adopted an age-based eligibility model, permitting student-athletes up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday. The changes will be fully implemented for the fall 2027 incoming class.

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Vanderbilt center Jalen Washington is filing a suit in Tennessee seeking a TRO against the NCAA in the wake of recent age-based eligibility model, his attorney @ryandownton tells @On3.



Seeking a 5th year of eligibility. https://t.co/svPTX9A7cK pic.twitter.com/a388eIB6uS — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) July 7, 2026

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that 10 other players have joined Washington in the lawsuit. He said that many believe teams are keeping open spots for them.

The most recent filing includes a letter from Duquesne AD Rick Christensen showing support for Tarence Guinyard. The letter says that Guinyard will graduate in August and “if he were to regain his eligibility, and if we had a roster spot available, consideration would be given to award him with a full scholarship that would allow him to start classes towards a Master’s degree this upcoming fall.”

Jalen Washington spent one season at Vanderbilt after three seasons at UNC

Jalen Washington spent the 2025-26 season with Vanderbilt after playing three seasons at North Carolina. In 36 games for the Commodores, Washington averaged 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

“I am so excited to coach Jalen,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said after adding Washington to the roster in April of last year. “He’s got great size and is extremely versatile. He can score around the rim, shoot threes and can make plays for others. I believe he fits really well in our system and expect a huge year from him.”

Washington was eligible for this year’s draft but was not selected by a team. “Washington is a draft-and-stash or two-way candidate whose upside is almost entirely defined by his defensive potential,” his draft profile reads. “At his best, Washington’s game resembles Onyeka Okongwu, though the latter was a more consistent and offensively polished prospect. If he lands in the right spot, Washington can evolve into a useful backup center on a team that values defensive versatility.”