Former Utah, Auburn forward Jahki Howard plans to enter transfer portal

Former Utah forward Jahki Howard plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore originally from Roxbury, Mass. appeared in only six games for the Utes, averaging 1.3 points in 6.8 minutes per outing. Howard left the program in January to “attend to family matters,” according to a school release.

“We appreciate Jahki’s contributions to our program and wish him well moving forward,” said Utah head men’s basketball coach Alex Jensen.

Howard began his college career at Auburn, appearing in 21 games for the Tigers and averaging 4.2 points per game. His career high came against Richmond, when he scored 13 points. He also scored 11 points against Ohio State, the only other time he scored in double figures.

Howard was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, ranked 71st nationally according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.