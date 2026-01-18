According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Colorado has signed cornerback Jason Stokes out of the NCAA transfer portal. Stokes is not traveling too far to get to Boulder, previously being with the Utah Utes. He gets to remain in the Big 12 moving forward, opting to play for Deion Sanders after a head coaching change in Salt Lake City.

Stokes just wrapped up his first season of college football. A role was carved out by the true freshman, getting on the field in 12 games. However, most of his work came on the special teams unit while filling in as a reserve defensively. More playing time might be heading Stokes’ way by joining Colorado.

There are even a few stats for Stokes to carry over. Two tackles were recorded — one in the season opener vs. UCLA and then another against Kansas State in Big 12 play. Stokes then got a pass breakup against Baylor, showcasing what his talents could be.

Looking at the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, Stokes slotted in as a three-star prospect. He was ranked the No. 385 overall player to enter this cycle and No. 39 when just looking at quarterbacks.

This is a little higher than what the industry thought of Stokes during his original recruitment. Stokes played high school football at Pflugerville (TX) Weiss, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 541 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.