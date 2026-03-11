Former Utah, Syracuse guard Elijah "Choppa" Moore plans to enter the transfer portal
Former Utah guard Elijah “Choppa” Moore plans to enter the transfer portal once it officially opens on April 7th, he told On3.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore from the Bronx, New York stepped away from the Utes program in December due to personal reasons. He appeared in just one game.
Moore is a transfer from Syracuse, where he began his college career. During his freshman season with the Orange in 2024–25, Moore averaged 5.2 points per game and started 16 contests.
Top 10
- 1New
SEC assistant accused
Grant Leonard levels accusation
- 2Hot
Hot Seat Watch
College Basketball coach intel
- 3Trending
Syracuse Hot Board
Names to eye as next head coach
- 4
Bracketology
Bubble gets chaotic
- 5
Automatic Bid Tracker
March Madness tickets punched
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
He was a former four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked No. 90 overall in the 2024 class.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.