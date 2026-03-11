Former Utah, Syracuse guard Elijah "Choppa" Moore plans to enter the transfer portal

Former Utah guard Elijah “Choppa” Moore plans to enter the transfer portal once it officially opens on April 7th, he told On3.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore from the Bronx, New York stepped away from the Utes program in December due to personal reasons. He appeared in just one game.

Moore is a transfer from Syracuse, where he began his college career. During his freshman season with the Orange in 2024–25, Moore averaged 5.2 points per game and started 16 contests.

He was a former four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked No. 90 overall in the 2024 class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

