Former Yale WR Nico Brown locks in official visit with UCLA

Former Yale wide out Nico Brown is hearing from a host of schools since the transfer portal opened up and locked in official visit No. 1.

Brown is coming off a huge season at Yale and is one of the more coveted pass catchers in the transfer portal.

He battled some injuries early on but blew up this past season, hauling in 71 passes for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s currently rated the No. 27 receiver prospect in the Transfer Portal Ranking and a top 150 player overall.

“I have a visit to UCLA set for January 6,” Brown said. “I’m also hearing from Virginia, Duke, Arizona State, Illinois, Nebraska, Washington State, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.

“I’m trying to set up another visit before I go to UCLA and would love to take at least 2-3 more if I can. I’m excited about UCLA though

Brown was a standout out of Huntington Beach (Calif.) Edison and signed with Yale as part of the class of 2022. He was a two-way player and very good on both sides of the ball but was surprisingly not pursued by any Power 4 programs and decided to go the Ivy League route.

He’s a true plug in play receiver who should be able to step in and immediately contribute.

“Coming out of high school, I was confident in my abilities and believed I could put myself in a position like this,” Brown said. “At the same time, this moment feels less like something I expected or envisioned and more like the result of just staying patient and putting in consistent hard work throughout the process so I’m very excited.”