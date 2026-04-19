Four-star DB Duvay Williams back from ‘Amazing’ ASU Visit

It’s been a while since Inglewood (Calif.) defensive back Duvay Williams has been to Tempe, and his trip to Arizona State over the weekend was one where the four-star prospect came away very impressed with an experience that deeply resonated with him.

“It went amazing,” Williams described his official visit, “having (ASU cornerbacks) coach Demetrice Meat (Martin) who I know from UCLA and getting knowledge from him. He told me that he wanted to bring me over to Arizona State. I liked him and Coach Dillingham, and just how the whole staff is genuine and together as one. It’s like a family over there, with all the bonding and the chemistry. Players who hosted me were freshman Daquwan Dunn and Ashton Stamps, who transferred from LSU. Those guys were just teaching me the ways and how they like it so far, how Coach Dillingham and Coach Meat work and operate. They just love it there.

“They’re building something over there that’s going to be good for the future for the next recruiting class and this recruiting class right now, for sure.”

Williams said that his strong relationship with Martin led him to begin his official visit circuit with ASU, and the trust that he has in him only added to an enjoyable experience.

“He’s been sticking with me to get me up to ASU, and wanted me to have ASU as my first official visit,” Williams said. “I like how he lets the players be themselves, but when it gets to that time, he does lock in, and he gets on them. He tells them what’s right from wrong and just how to move on and off the field as a man. It’s not all about football, for sure, and he takes care of his players.

“On the visit, I liked the atmosphere around the whole team. Everybody is together as one; they’re on the same track. There’s never a dull moment in the room, and everybody’s energetic all the time. Campus-wise, it’s a great campus, for sure. Students are active, and it’s a great all-around experience in general. Coach Dillingham, with his demeanor and philosophy, is about winning the national championship and building it by getting the top players from the West Coast, and that’s a big thing, for sure.”

The 5-foot-11 Williams, who played in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, is ranked as the No. 24 cornerback in the 2027 class, and No. 18 among all California prospects. He said that Martin’s guidance and a scheme that suits his skillset are other aspects that made ASU a potentially attractive destination.

“I love Coach Meat’s character because he’s going to get you developed in the long run,” Williams commented. “He’s coached multiple guys from the NFL. I like his press techniques, his off-man techniques, and the way we can cover any type of receiver, so why not learn from the best?

“He said that he likes my physicality, my athleticism, and he was also saying that he likes players like me that play both sides of the ball and are multi-sport athletes. I like the (ASU) 4-2-5 defense. It’s a man-based team, but they run some zones, off-man, pressing man…they are going to get their hands on you, and that’s one big part of my game that I like, getting physical with the receiver.”

Cal on June 5th and UCLA on June 19th are the only two official visits on the calendar for the defensive back, who added that he does have a set-in-stone timetable for a decision.

“I’m trying to go to the right school that’s pushing for me,” Williams remarked, “a school that’s going to be a right fit for me, and those are the schools that are pushing hard on me right now. I wanna go somewhere that’s going to have good people around me, a place that I’m going to get developed, and that I won’t have to transfer, because I don’t want to do the transfer portal. I wanna go somewhere where I could stay for three to four years, get developed, and just be around good people who will keep me on the right track.

“I’m probably gonna commit after my visits, but you never know, something might change in my mind, and I might feel comfortable doing this soon, but for the most part, just deciding after the visits.”