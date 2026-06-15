Four-star DB Kamil Loud has committed to Cal and broke down why he chose the Bears

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman defensive back Kamil Loud has committed to Cal and broke down why he chose the Bears.

We had Cal as the team to beat with Loud for some time and he decided to pull the trigger over the weekend on his official visit.

“It had to be Cal,” Loud said. “I’m a NorCal native so this offers means a lot. I grew up in the Bay Area and my dad has been taking me and my brother to Cal games since I was 6 years old.

“As a kid, I grew up a Bears fan and always imagined myself playing in that Cal jersey. The visit over weekend was amazing and I knew I was home.”

New head coach Tosh Lupoi made a big impact on Loud and his family.

“I really think coach Luppoi and the new coaching staff are going to do great things there,” Loud said. “They have things moving in the right direction and I’m very excited about this opportunity to be a part of the turn around.

“Cal produces a lot of NFL talent and especially at defensive back. I’ve always saw myself playing in a Bears jersey one day so this is a surreal moment. I took some other trips to make sure of my decision but Cal is it, that’s home and I feel great about my decision.”

Loud is currently rated the No. 2700 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 54 corner in the country.

He chose the Bears over a final three that also included Florida State and Washington.