Four-star WR Blake Wong breaks down recent visits to UCLA, Oregon and Ohio State

Norco (Calif.) wide receiver Blake Wong is coming off a stretch where he visited three of his favorite schools over the last week.

Wong is one of the nation’s top receiver prospects and currently checks in as the No. 338 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 273 player by Rivals.com.

Three schools have been mentioned as leaders for Wong for the last few months, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA. He was at Oregon last Tuesday, Ohio State on Wednesday and UCLA on Saturday.

He broke down all three visits and what stood out about each program:

Oregon– “I really like the Oregon staff and was able to spend a lot of time with coach Douglas. We have a great relationship but the thing with Oregon is it’s not just one coach you talk with but the whole staff. I was around the OC, the QB coaches and of course Dan Lanning and they do a great job of making you feel at home.

“I had some really good meetings with coach Douglas and the staff and also watched a practice. I love the tempo and how fast paced they practice at. They play fast and it’s because they practice hard and fast as well and it translates to the games. I was able to watch tape with coach Douglas and he showed me old tape of the receivers and then new tape so you can see how far they have come and the things he’s been to correct already. They have fun there while still being serious and I love the all around culture of the program.”

Ohio State– ““I camped at Ohio State last summer and also went to the Penn State game in November. I was supposed to visit for the Spring game but they wanted me to come up for a practice so they could spend more quality time with me. It’s hard to do that when you’re there for a Spring game so it was cool to really get to talk with coach Hankins a lot more and get to know him better.

“Coach Hankins is a great coach and all about development and I was able to see that first hand. The receivers at Ohio State are so technically sound and do all the little things right. They all really work hard and even when they make mistakes, they’re going 100%. Brock Boyd is the guy they see me playing a similar role and he’s really good. I enjoyed watching him and the other receivers as well. I had a good talk with Ryan Day as well, he’s very welcoming and the history and tradition they have at receiver is really strong. I know nothing is promised but he said if I come in and do all the little things right and I’m ready to compete, I can play early.”

UCLA– “This was their second spring practice and I loved the energy and how competitive it was. I’ve been to UCLA practices in the past and the whole vibe is way different now. It’s not just the energy from the coaches but the players really competed hard. They have competitions for everything and they actually keep track of everything they do when they do their one on one periods.

“When the coaches are keeping score in the all the periods, it just elevates everyone. Then you have coach Chesney running around from drill to drill and how involved he is, it was cool to see. They look really good right now. They have a nice combination of bigger receivers and slots and I thought the quarterback and receiver play was strong. I was able to sit down after practice and talk with coach Lockett, the WR coach, the GM, Darrick Yray. I’ve talked with coach Chesney in-depth in the past about my role and where they see me. They like me as an inside-outside receiver who can move around and make plays. I think UCLA is going to be good and they’re definitely going in the right direction with the new staff.”

Wong currently has official visits set with Utah May 29, UCLA June 5, Oregon June 12 and Ohio State June 19. He also has an unofficial visit set to Utah for April 12.

“They’re having a Junior Day that weekend so I’m excited for the visit,” Wong said. “I like Utah and their new staff so excited to get out there and see everything close up.

“BYU is another school I like a lot and I was just there for spring practice two weeks ago. It’s a really good program and I’m LDS so my faith lines up with the school really well and I have a strong comfort level out there.”

Wong had a huge junior season where he caught 84 passes for 1,470 yards and 20 touchdowns.