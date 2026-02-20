Four-star WR Quentin Hale commits to USC and went in-depth on why he chose the Trojans

Corona (Calif.) Centennial wide out Quentin Hale just announced his commitment to USC and broke down why he chose the Trojans.

Hale is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country and checks in as the No. 51 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He had a final four that also included LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. It came down to the Trojans and Sooners but the gifted wide out decided to stay home to play his college ball.

“I’m very excited to be a Trojan,” Hale said. “There were a lot of reasons why I chose USC but a big thing was the coaching staff and my relationship with them.

“I’m really close with coach (Dennis) Simmons (WR coach) and he’s been talking to me since my sophomore year. I’m close with Lincoln Riley as well and the whole staff always shows me a lot of love every time I visit.”

The opportunity to play early was another big selling point for Hale.

“USC always has great receivers and they play true freshman there,” Hale said. “That’s definitely the goal for me and when you look at USC, they have shown that if you’re ready, you can play right away.

“The offense is another big selling point. Coach Riley runs a wide receiver friendly offense and they throw the ball a lot. I love the direction the program is going in as well and it’s a great all around fit for me.”

As for the timing of his decision, Hale went back and forth between committing early and taking his visits in March and April.

“I felt like I was ready,” Hale said. “I wanted to take my visits and see some other schools but the more I thought about it, I knew USC was home and where I wanted to be.

“I think when you know, you know and I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time. I’m very comfortable with my decision and it feels great to put it behind me so now I can just focus on my upcoming football season at Centennial.”



Hale played his first three years at Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral before transferring in the off-season to Centennial. He broke out as a sophomore where he established himself as one of the state’s top playmakers.

He caught 63 passes for 995 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore and followed it up with 62 catches for 872 yards and 12 more scores as a junior.

Hale is the fourth player to commit to USC in the ’27 class and second receiver, joining Eli Woodard. All four commits are from the Southern California area as the Trojans look for a repeat of the ’26 class where they focused on building a fence around the state and it paid off with a No. 1 national ranking.