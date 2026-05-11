FOX announces kickoff time for The Game between Michigan, Ohio State

The Game has become a staple for FOX in recent years. Eyeballs are drawn to the battle between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on an annual basis. Fans are quite used to the early kickoff by now, usually getting underway just after noon ET. To no surprise, the same is expected this season.

Michigan and Ohio State will kick off in the early window on Nov. 28. FOX announced as such on Monday afternoon, as Big Noon Saturday will be in attendance. For those watching at home, Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt can be expected in the booth. And then down on the sidelines, Jenny Taft will be the one reporting information.