FOX's Big Noon Kickoff set for London's Wembley Stadium before Arizona State-Kansas game

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is headed across the pond to London’s Wembley Stadium on Sept. 19 for the Big 12 showdown between Arizona State and Kansas, sources told On3.

This will be the first international appearance for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. The Big 12 opener between the Sun Devils and Jayhawks – the inaugural Union Jack Classic – will be the first FBS game played in London. It will be televised on FS1 with a noon ET kickoff.

Big Noon Kickoff’s first two appearances of the season have already been announced: North Texas at defending national champion Indiana on Sept. 5 and Oklahoma at Michigan on Sept. 12.

The Arizona State-Kansas contest was initially scheduled as a KU home game, but the Jayhawks opted to move it because of reduced capacity at Booth Memorial Stadium during Phase 2 of the stadium’s construction.

Kansas will still have six home games in 2026.

The Arizona State-Kansas game will mark the second consecutive season a Big 12 conference game will be played overseas. Iowa State opened last season with a 24-21 victory vs. Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland.

“We are thrilled to take Kansas football internationally to London for the 2026 Union Jack Classic,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “This is a once in-a-lifetime opportunity for our student-athletes to travel and play internationally. We’re excited to be part of college football’s international growth in its infancy, as the sport continues to expand globally.”

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said the Sun Devils will spend six days in London.

“They’re still college athletes and experiences are what college is about,” Dillingham said. “I think this is one of the experiences they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

“You can expect guys to play really hard and physical and fly around. A very exciting game with two physical football teams.”

Besides the Arizona State-Kansas game, London will also host three NFL games: Colts vs. Commanders (Oct. 4) and Eagles vs. Jaguars (Oct. 11) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Texans vs. Jaguars (Oct. 18) at Wembley Stadium.

While London has hosted dozens of NFL games, this will be only the second college football game held there. In 1988, FCS opponents Richmond and Boston University played before 2,500 fans at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.