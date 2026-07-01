FOX Sports identifies top transfer portal addition for every Big Ten team entering 2026

The 2026 college football season is quickly approaching, and Big Ten programs have finalized their rosters after another busy transfer portal cycle. With the spring transfer window over, coaches entered the summer with a much clearer picture of what their teams will look like this fall.

That stability has allowed transfers more time to settle into new systems before the season begins. As expectations continue to rise across the conference, several newcomers are expected to play starring roles immediately.

FOX Sports analyst Michael Cohen decided to highlight the most impactful transfer portal addition for every Big Ten program entering the 2026 season. Check out his selections below.

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Illinois turns to Katin Houser following the departure of longtime starter Luke Altmyer. Houser revived his career at East Carolina after beginning at Michigan State and is coming off a strong 2025 campaign that featured four 300-yard passing games.

Cohen believes Houser has one final opportunity to prove he belongs among the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks. Illinois hopes he can keep the offense moving after Altmyer’s successful run.

Indiana lost several offensive stars to the NFL Draft following its national championship season. That makes former Michigan State receiver Nick Marsh one of the Hoosiers’ biggest offseason additions.

Marsh eclipsed 600 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons despite inconsistent quarterback play. He’ll be counted on to help quarterback Josh Hoover adjust to Indiana’s offense.

Iowa continues searching for more production through the air after years of offensive struggles. Tony Diaz arrives after a breakout FCS season in which he caught 11 touchdown passes.

Cohen noted Diaz impressed throughout spring practice and quickly became one of the Hawkeyes’ top playmakers. Iowa hopes his arrival helps elevate one of the Big Ten’s least productive passing attacks.

Maryland is building around sophomore quarterback Malik Washington after an encouraging freshman season. With the Terrapins losing their top three receivers, Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding fills a significant need.

He led Old Dominion in receptions and touchdown catches while recording multiple 100-yard performances last year. His production should give Washington another reliable target.

Michigan added several familiar faces from Utah following Kyle Whittingham’s arrival. John Henry Daley headlines that group despite recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last fall.

Cohen believes Daley can immediately replace much of the production Michigan lost along the defensive line. His pass-rushing ability could make him one of the conference’s top defensive newcomers.

Michigan State allowed 37 sacks last season and badly needed offensive line help. Ben Murawski arrives from UConn after helping anchor one of the nation’s better pass-protecting units.

He’s expected to start immediately at left tackle for Pat Fitzgerald’s offense. Improving quarterback protection will be one of the Spartans’ biggest priorities.

Minnesota struggled to establish its running game throughout 2025. Former Tennessee offensive tackle Bennett Warren could help change that.

The former blue-chip recruit is expected to compete for the starting right tackle job after limited action with the Volunteers. His size and recruiting pedigree give the Gophers another intriguing piece up front.

Nebraska moved quickly after Dylan Raiola entered the transfer portal last winter. Anthony Colandrea arrives following an outstanding Mountain West campaign in which he accounted for more than 4,000 total yards.

His dual-threat ability gives Matt Rhule a different dimension at quarterback. Nebraska hopes Colandrea can finally stabilize the position.

Northwestern once again addressed quarterback after another inconsistent season at the position. Former Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles joins new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in Evanston.

Chiles possesses impressive physical tools but has battled inconsistency and turnovers throughout his career. The Wildcats believe Kelly can help unlock his full potential.

Ohio State had major production to replace following Kayden McDonald’s departure to the NFL. James Smith transferred from Alabama with five-star pedigree and significant upside.

He’ll compete immediately for a starting role inside the Buckeyes’ defensive front. Cohen views Smith as one of the conference’s highest-ceiling defensive additions.

Oregon once again landed one of the nation’s top available defensive backs. Former Minnesota standout Koi Perich brings All-America credentials along with experience as both a safety and return specialist.

His versatility gives Dan Lanning another impact defender for a championship contender. Perich should immediately become one of the Ducks’ defensive leaders.

Penn State begins a new era under Matt Campbell with veteran quarterback Rocco Becht. After three successful seasons at Iowa State, Becht brings valuable experience to Happy Valley.

He’ll be expected to guide one of the Big Ten’s premier programs while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. His play could determine Penn State’s College Football Playoff hopes.

Purdue stuck with returning quarterback Ryan Browne despite offensive struggles last season. That makes receiver Bisi Owens one of the Boilermakers’ most important newcomers.

Owens arrives after four productive years in the Ivy League and could become Browne’s top target immediately. Purdue is hoping his transition to the Big Ten happens quickly.

Rutgers struggled to generate pressure throughout the 2025 season. Toledo transfer Malachi Davis should help address that issue after producing 36 quarterback pressures last fall.

Davis joins a heavily revamped Scarlet Knights defensive front. He’s expected to step into an immediate starting role.

Wayne Knight followed head coach Bob Chesney from James Madison to UCLA after an outstanding season. He rushed for nearly 1,400 yards while also contributing as a receiver and return specialist.

Knight’s all-purpose ability makes him one of the Bruins’ most dynamic offensive weapons. UCLA expects him to thrive despite the jump to Big Ten competition.

USC completely revamped its defense after hiring longtime coach Gary Patterson. Cornerback Jontez Williams headlines the Trojans’ defensive transfer class.

Williams earned All-Big 12 honors before suffering a torn ACL last season. If healthy, he could become one of USC’s top defensive players.

Washington must replace its top two running backs from last season. Oregon transfer Jayden Limar arrives with four-star credentials and plenty of untapped potential.

After playing in a crowded Ducks backfield, he’ll have an opportunity to earn a much larger role in Seattle. The Huskies hope he can become their next featured runner.

Wisconsin once again turned to the transfer portal at quarterback as Luke Fickell searches for answers. Colton Joseph arrives after throwing for more than 2,600 yards while rushing for over 1,000 yards last season.

His dual-threat ability gives the Badgers a new look offensively. Wisconsin will need Joseph to deliver if the program hopes to take a step forward in 2026.