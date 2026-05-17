FOX Sports names 10 impact freshmen in college football for 2026 season

The start of the 2026 college football season is a few months away, and there will be some freshmen who will become immediate stars. The transfer portal is vital to a team’s success, but the heart of college football is recruiting, and FOX Sports has revealed the 10 freshmen who will make the most impact for their teams.

Offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell was named the top player in On3|Rivals Industry Rankings for the class of 2026 and will play for Miami this fall. Right behind him is quarterback Keisean Henderson, who will play for Houston.

One of the players did not make FOX Sports’ cut of the 10 most impactful freshmen. Here’s a look at the 10 college football players compiled by Michael Cohen.

TE Mark Bowman – USC

Mark Bowman committed to USC on May 30, 2025, and is ranked No. 31 in the industry rankings. On3|Rivals has compared Bowman to Trey McBride, a two-time Pro Bowl TE for the Arizona Cardinals.

Bowman will have an opportunity to see action right away since four of USC’s top targets from last season are gone. He could be a reason the Trojans become a championship contender this fall.

EDGE Zion Elee – Maryland

Maryland is looking to get back on track, and the addition of Zion Elee could be a step in the right direction. The Maryland native is ranked No. 6 in the industry rankings and is compared to longtime NFL defensive end John Abraham.

Cohen believes that Elee will earn immediate playing time since the defense has lost five players to the NFL Draft over the last two years. He also said that Elee will help a defense that ranked 10th in the Big Ten in sacks last season.

OT Kodi Greene – Washington

Kodi Greene, the 35th-best recruit in the country, will likely have no issues adjusting to the college game. On3’s Charles Power said that Greene is “dangerous as a puller,” and is “fluid and balanced.”

Greene will likely start on the offensive line on opening day. He will be asked to protect QB Demond Williams Jr., who is expected to have a big 2026 college football season.

DE Lamar Brown – LSU

New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin made sure he did everything he could to get Lamar Brown on the roster. The fourth-ranked player in the rankings recently said he likes to “destroy people and get to the next level and destroy somebody else.”

Brown was an All-State and All-American offensive and defensive lineman in high school. It will be very hard to keep him off the field this fall.

WR Chris Henry Jr. – Ohio State

The Buckeyes continue to be Wide Receiver U with the addition of Chris Henry Jr. He is the son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, who died in 2009.

The younger Henry got a head start, enrolling at Ohio State early and participating in the spring game. He and Jeremiah Smith could make up the most dangerous duo in college football.

QB Faizon Brandon – Tennessee

Faizon Brandon turned down schools from all over the country to play for head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols. Brandon is the ninth-ranked player in the country and is compared to NFL Pro Bowl QB Geno Smith.

There’s a chance Brandon doesn’t start this fall, as he’s in a QB battle with redshirt freshman George MacIntyre. If he does win the job, fans are hoping that he can get the team in the national championship mix sooner rather than later.

RB Ezavier Crowell – Alabama

Alabama struggled to run the ball consistently last season, which led to the addition of Ezavier Crowell. This was a big get for the Crimson Tide, as Crowell is ranked the top player in Alabama and 13th in the country.

In 2025, Crowell rushed for 2,094 yards and 28 touchdowns in 12 games for Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama. The 2,094 rushing yards in a single season state record.

RB Savion Hiter – Michigan

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham seemingly hit a home run with the signing of Savion Hiter. On3|Rivals has compared Hiter to Bijan Robinson, who is arguably the best running back in the NFL right now.

Whittingham said that Hiter will see his share of action this upcoming season. The Wolverines need RB help after losing starter Justice Haynes to the transfer portal.

OT Jackson Cantwell – Miami

Miami is ready to make another run at the national championship game with the signing of offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell. The Missouri native is the top recruit in the country and is compared to longtime NFL OL Braden Smith.

Cantwell will likely start at left tackle. He will be protecting QB Darian Mensah, who played for Duke last year.

QB Jared Curtis – Vanderbilt

Jared Curtis made the surprising move of committing to Vanderbilt after originally committing to Georgia. He is the third-ranked recruit in the country and is compared to superstar NFL QB Josh Allen.

Last year, Curtis threw for 36 touchdowns and led Nashville Christian to a state championship in Tennessee. He will look to take over for Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia.