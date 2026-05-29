FOX Sports names Top 10 breakout candidates in college football for 2026 season

We can’t wait for the 2026 college football season. It’s loaded with star power, but despite that, every year it seems as if a new group of players emerge and take center stage.

With immense roster movement and fresh opportunities coming to light across the country, FOX Sports’ Michael Cohen identified 10 players who could be poised for breakout campaigns this fall. Some are proven veterans stepping into bigger roles, while others are former blue-chip prospects ready to deliver on lofty expectations.

Regardless, there’s always transfers hoping a change of scenery unlocks another level in their game. Others on the list are returning starters looking to turn strong seasons into national recognition. Here’s FOX Sports’ top breakout candidates entering the 2026 season.

Josh Hoover arrives at Indiana as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football. The former TCU star threw for more than 9,600 yards and 71 touchdowns during his career with the Horned Frogs.

He now joins a Curt Cignetti program that has become known for maximizing transfer quarterbacks. If Hoover follows the path of Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza, he could become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Miami lost two elite pass rushers to the NFL Draft and is counting on Damon Wilson II to help fill the void. The former five-star recruit broke out at Missouri last season with nine sacks and 54 quarterback pressures.

Wilson brings proven SEC production and tremendous athletic upside to Coral Gables. His ability to generate pressure could make him one of the ACC’s top defensive players.

Andrew Marsh quietly put together one of the best freshman seasons in the country last year. He became a bright spot in a Michigan passing attack that struggled throughout the season.

Marsh enters 2026 as one of Bryce Underwood’s top targets and could benefit greatly from improved quarterback play. A 1,000-yard season is firmly within reach.

Trey’Dez Green is one of the few returning offensive playmakers from LSU’s previous regime. He showed major growth late last season and finished third on the team in receiving yards.

Green’s size and athleticism make him an intriguing weapon in Lane Kiffin’s offense. Expect him to become a featured piece of the Tigers’ passing attack.

Kamari Moulton has steadily increased his production in each season at Iowa. The former lightly recruited prospect rushed for 878 yards last year and continued to flash big-play ability.

Iowa has a strong track record of developing under-the-radar talent, and Moulton appears next in line. A 1,000-yard season could elevate him onto NFL Draft boards.

Notre Dame must replace Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, but Aneyas Williams showed plenty of promise in limited action. He averaged an eye-popping 9.3 yards per carry last season and consistently created yards after contact.

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider has developed NFL talent at multiple stops. Williams could be the next Fighting Irish running back to emerge nationally.

Ohio State added Earl Little Jr. to help replace All-American safety Caleb Downs. The former Florida State standout brings versatility and experience to the Buckeyes’ secondary.

Little has played multiple positions and can impact the game in a variety of ways. His role in Matt Patricia’s defense could grow quickly this fall.

USC enters the season with questions at wide receiver after losing several key contributors. Terrell Anderson arrives as one of the most accomplished transfers in the country.

He is expected to provide leadership and production for a young receiving corps. If the Trojans reach playoff contention, Anderson will likely play a major role.

Chaz Coleman’s talent is undeniable, but his status remains worth monitoring. The former Penn State standout has dealt with off-the-field issues and is not currently with the Tennessee program.

If he returns, he is widely expected to compete for a starting role under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. His upside could make him one of the SEC’s most impactful defenders.

Noah Rogers has taken an unconventional path to Alabama. After beginning his career at Ohio State, he transferred to NC State and developed into a productive receiver.

His strong play earned him another high-profile opportunity with the Crimson Tide. Rogers is expected to compete for a starting role and could become Alabama’s next breakout pass catcher.