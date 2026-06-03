FOX Sports names top 10 returning players ahead of 2026-27 college basketball season

FOX Sports is already thinking about the 2026-27 college basketball season as it revealed the top 10 returning players. This comes after Michigan defeated UConn in the national championship game in April.

Michigan had its share of talent this past season, and it should be no different heading into next year. Despite losing multiple players, the Wolverines are getting a top player back who helped them win the title.

Of the 10 players listed, two of them are from one team. The Florida Gators are expected to do big things next season because of the two student-athletes returning who helped them reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

So who are the top 10 returning players in college basketball? Here’s a look at the list compiled by Michael Cohen.

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PG Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Michigan State fans loved hearing that Jeremy Fears would not enter the NBA Draft this summer, and he is back to help the Spartans make a title run. Last year, Fears averaged 15.2 points, 9.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

“Though his on-court demeanor remains divisive, Fears should enter the 2026-27 campaign as arguably the best point guard in college basketball after leading the nation in assists last season,” Cohen said. “Fears will be counted on to demonstrate legitimate growth in maturity and leadership following the departures of veteran big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper.”

PG Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt reached the SEC Tournament Championship game and the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year because of Tyler Tanner. In 2025-26, Tanner averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals.

“Undeterred by an undersized frame, Tanner flashed strength on both ends of the court by earning first-team All-SEC honors while simultaneously being named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team last season,” Cohen said. “He was also inches away from connecting on a half-court heave against Nebraska that would have lifted Vanderbilt into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.”

SF Thomas Haugh, Florida

Thomas Haugh could have moved on to the NBA, but he decided to take another shot at winning another college basketball title. Last year, Haugh averaged 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Because of his production on the court, Haugh was named a consensus second-team All-American. He is entering his fourth season with the Gators.

F Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Not only is Milan Momcilovic returning for his senior season, but he will play for a new team. After spending the last three years at Iowa State, Momcilovic will play for Kentucky next season.

This past season, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and 30.1 rebounds. He was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team and helped Iowa State reach the Sweet Sixteen.

PG Silas Demary, UConn

Silas Demary was a big reason UConn went on its run to the championship last year. He had two big three-pointers in the Elite Eight game against Duke and scored seven points with seven assists and nine rebounds in the Final Four game against Illinois.

“Time and again, [Dan] Hurley credited Demary for instilling the team with levels of toughness and defensive intensity that raised UConn’s ceiling,” Cohen said. “Coaches around the conference seemed to agree: Hurley’s peers voted Demary first-team All-Big East and also placed him on the league’s All-Defensive Team.”

SG John Blackwell, Duke

John Blackwell is ready to take his game to the next level at Duke. He spent the last three years at Wisconsin and was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team this year.

“A former three-star recruit, Blackwell developed into a highly effective three-level scorer during an impressive career with the Badgers,” Cohen said. “He increased his scoring average from 8 points per game as a freshman, to 15.8 per game as a sophomore, to a career-best 19.1 per game last season.

PF/C Alex Condon, Florida

Alex Condon has been a steady hand for the Gators for the last three years. He helped the team win college basketball’s national title in 2025 and has been a third-team All-SEC selection the last two seasons.

“Having that kind of size proved equally beneficial on the defensive end, where the Gators ranked sixth nationally in adjusted efficiency and eighth in opponent 2-point field goal percentage,” Cohen said. “Condon’s two-way versatility was a major reason why.”

PF David Mirkovic, Illinois

David Mirkovic made an immediate impact in his first season with Illinois. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after averaging 13.3 points and eight rebounds.

“Though Illinois fans could be forgiven for not knowing much about Mirkovic when he committed to head coach Brad Underwood, the coaches and scouts who closely follow international basketball were already overly familiar with his game,” Cohen said. “By then, Mirkovic had averaged 22.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game at the 2022 FIBA U16 European Championships while playing for his native Montenegro.”

C Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

The presence and performance of Motiejus Krivas helped Arizona reach the Final Four for the first time in 25 years. In 2025-26, Krivas averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

“Krivas is now the unquestioned anchor for a team that needs to replace its three leading scorers in Brayden Burries (16.1 points), Koa Peat (14.1 points) and Jaden Bradley (13.3),” Cohen said. “How much, or how little, Krivas’ own offensive repertoire expands in the coming months might serve as a good barometer for Arizona’s ceiling next season.”

PG Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Michigan won the national title in April, and Elliott Cadeau played a big role in its success. He was named the Most Outstanding Player from the Final Four after registering 19 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists in the championship game against UConn.

“Cadeau’s presumptive presence as the central figure on next year’s roster became a key selling point for the Wolverines when pursuing new faces in the transfer portal,” Cohen said. “[Dusty]May and his assistants soon realized that quite a few players, especially rim-running centers, were eager to play with Cadeau.”