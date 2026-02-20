Nebraska head men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg finally addressed the viral interaction he had with an Iowa fan who confronted him in the handshake line following Tuesday’s 57-52 upset loss inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. During the interaction, which was caught on video by a fan in the stands, Hoiberg swiped at a Hawkeyes fan who rushed the court and shoved a cellphone within inches of Hoiberg’s face.

Iowa Athletics apologized to the Cornhuskers coach in a statement released Wednesday and said it will review its security policies for any potential adjustments in the future. For his part, Hoiberg thanked the Hawkeyes for the statement and explained his reaction to the fan altercation, which also involved unnecessary contact with an Iowa staffer also in the handshake line.

“First of all, I want to thank Iowa for the statement that they put out. At the end of the day, in the handshake line, under no circumstances should anybody ever enter and charge up on you out of nowhere. And that’s what happened,” Hoiberg said during Friday’s press conference, via The Field of 68. “And listen, … I’m not against court storms. I think it’s great to be able to go out and celebrate, that’s what it should be about … celebrating with your team. But you can’t go into the handshake line and put coaches and players in danger.

“It was a heated moment, an unbelievable game, I was going through the handshake line congratulating the Iowa coaches on a hard-fought win, and all of a sudden, out of nowhere, this kid rushes up on me and I reacted to it,” Hoiberg continued. “I think anybody in my position, after a game like that, would’ve reacted in a similar way.”

Hoiberg went on to explain how sensitive he is to having unknown cellphones near him, especially in light of the pacemaker he’s had since 2005 after his NBA career ended due to the discovery of an abnormal aortic valve in his heart. Hoiberg has since had his pacemaker replaced in 2015 and 2024.

“The other thing, listen, I’m 100% reliant on a pacemaker. I’ll never forget a conversation with my doctor, a cellphone can throw it off, (and) if anything happens (with it), I’m done,” Hoiberg said. “I will not survive if anything happens to my pacemaker. I’m very cognizant of that. So when somebody rushes on me with a cellphone, of course, I’m going to react.

“Again, it was a highly, highly emotional game; it was one of the craziest atmospheres, certainly, that we played in this year,” Hoiberg continued. “… (And) listen, the other thing I did was I got the number of the Iowa staffer I made contact with, I felt bad about it, I apologized to him on the spot, and I communicated with him yesterday (Thursday). And his response was – and this should put it to bed – ‘Shoot, it’s all good, I would’ve done the same thing.’”