Fred Hoiberg reflects on son Sam's journey: 'He saw this at its lowest point'

On Saturday, 4-seed Nebraska defeated 5-seed Vanderbilt in stunning 74-72 fashion to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history. Sam Hoiberg, the son of Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg, was pivotal to the team’s triumph, recording eight points, four rebounds and six assists.

Sam played in all but two minutes of the game. During an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay, Fred Hoiberg reflected on his son’s career at Nebraska and how special it’s been to coach him.

“It was pretty special last night,” Fred Hoiberg said. “[Sam] and his identical twin brother who joined our staff this year, Charlie, it was their birthday yesterday, and what a great way to celebrate. I told him, I said, ‘Now I’m not buying you anything. This is your this is your present here.’ But he’s just been awesome. He saw this thing when it was at its lowest point, and he’s really been instrumental in helping get this thing turned around with building chemistry

“He gets the guys together off the court, which I think is so important when you have a genuine care factor for the guy you’re sitting next to in the locker room. You’re going to go out there, I think, and play better for them. And he’s just really turned himself into a leader.”

Sam Hoiberg has earned his stripes. Due to his senior year of high school coinciding with COVID, he received little interest from college programs. He ultimately opted to walk on at Nebraska.

In his debut season with the team, Sam didn’t touch the court. However, as a redshirt freshman in the 2022-23 season, Sam received an opportunity to contribute. He didn’t allow the rare chance to go to waste.

“We had two season ending injuries three years ago, and that gave him his opportunity, gave [Sam] his chance, and that’s what it’s all about,” Fred Hoiberg said. “It’s really what my career was defined on.

“I took advantage of opportunity when it presented itself. And, Sam is the perfect example of that. He and Jamarques Lawrence that year really got into the rotation.”

Now, Nebraska is having a historic season. Prior this season, the team had never won an NCAA Tournament game.

The Cornhuskers have two March Madness victories under their belt now and will look to pick up another next weekend. In the Sweet Sixteen, Nebraska will face the winner between Florida and Iowa.