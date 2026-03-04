Freshman Impact Watch: Week 18 college basketball top 10 power rankings

We are 17 full weeks into the 2025-26 college basketball season, and the freshmen remain at the top of the conversations. Teams are between 27 and 30 games into their seasons, and we are seeing a sample size.

Some freshmen have tapered off, some remain strong, and some continue getting better. But, it is safe to say, that the freshman wall has not existed for a lot of this group. These rankings focus solely on performance impact, not long-term upside or NBA potential. Duke’s Cam Boozer has remained at the top of the list for the last couple of updates, and he continues to do things that are not often seen in college basketball.

Here are the freshman power rankings entering week 18 of the 2025-26 college basketball season.

1. PF Cam Boozer, Duke

Stats: (30 games) 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks, 58.3% FG, 40.4% 3P

The Buzz: Cam Boozer top-20 in Division 1 college basketball in points and rebounds. Duke has the No. 1 ranking in the country, and it is the freshman leading the way in points, rebounds, and assists. Boozer remains leading the country in Player Efficiency Rating (35.7), Win Shares (8.7), and Box Plus/Minus (20.6). He continues to do things that are unique among his peers.

2. SF AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Stats: (29 games) 24.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks, 53.0% FG, 36.3% 3P

The Buzz: AJ Dybantsa leads the country in scoring, both total points and points per game. The 6-foot-9 wing has grown his production during Big 12 play, averaging 26.4 points in conference play. Dybantsa leads the Big 12 in Player Efficiency Rating (28.9) and Win Shares (5.5). He is also No. 11 nationally in Box Plus/Minus (12.3). He has four double-doubles on the season and one triple-double.

3. Caleb Wilson, UNC

Stats: (24 games) 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.4 blocks, 57.8% FG, 25.9% 3P

The Buzz: An injury has kept Caleb Wilson out of the previous couple of weeks of games, but the 6-foot-10 UNC freshman certainly made his presence felt in his time on the court. Wilson is top-5 in the ACC in points, rebounds, and field goal percentage while sitting at No. 6 in blocks. Wilson is also No. 5 in Division 1 college basketball in Player Efficiency Rating (31.3), No. 10 in Win Shares per 40 (.258), and No. 4 in Box Plus/Minus (14.0).

4. SG Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Stats: (29 games) 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.3 blocks, 45.3% FG, 42.3% 3P

The Buzz: Keaton Wagler continued to get more and more comfortable throughout the season, which has upped his production during league play. Through Big Ten contests, Wagler is averaging 20.8 points and 4.9 assists on 43.6 percent from three. His analytics have also continued to rise. Wagler is No. 3 nationally in Win Shares (6.0), No. 7 in Box Plus/Minus (13.0), and No. 13 in Offensive Rating (138.5).

5. SG Brayden Burries, Arizona

Stats: (30 games) 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 49.4% FG, 36.9% 3P

The Buzz: When it gets to the second half, even down the stretch into crunch time, the ball seems to find its way into Brayden Burries hands. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has gotten comfortable in conference play, pushing his numbers to 16.7 points on 49.7 percent shooting and 38.0 percent from three. Arizona has been among the top three teams in the country for a lot of the season. They have eight players averaging between 15.1 and 30.1 points this season. Even with his slower start, Burries is No. 6 in the Big 12 in Win Shares (4.9) and Box Plus/Minus (11.1), and he is No. 8 in Defensive Rating (95.7).

6. PG Kingston Flemings, Houston

Stats: (29 games) 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 48.6% FG, 37.9% 3P

The Buzz: Kingston Flemings got off to a scorching hot start, really solidifying his name among the top point guards in the game this season. While he has had some up and down play of late, Flemings is still averaging 17.3 points in Big 12 play with 5.4 assists. The freshman also remains No. 16 in Division 1 college basketball in Win Shares (5.3) and Box Plus/Minus (12.8). Flemings’ Defensive Rating is No. 9 in the Big 12 (96.6).

7. PG Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Stats: (29 games) 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks, 49.1 % FG, 42.9% 3P

The Buzz: Darius Acuff has proven to be one of the more offensively gifted players in college basketball this season. His scoring totals have risen to 24.6 during SEC play, with his percentages only slightly dropping. Acuff has scored 20 or more points in nine of his last 10 games played. And while his defensive numbers do not shine, his offensive analytics remain impressive. Acuff is No. 6 in Division 1 college basketball in Offensive Win Shares (4.2) and No. 4 in Offensive Box Plus/Minus.

8. SF Nate Ament, Tennessee

Stats: (29 games) 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, 41.4% FG, 32.8% 3P

The Buzz: Leading up to his injury, Nate Ament had found his stride for Tennessee, scoring 20 or more in six of the past 10 games played. He has a unique game, and it took him a month or so to get used to the college game. In SEC play, Ament is averaging 19.0 points on 36.8 percent shooting. His defensive metrics are interesting as well; No. 6 in the SEC in Defensive Win Shares (1.6) and No. 8 in Defensive Rating (102.4).

9. SG Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Stats: (18 games) 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, 46.5% FG, 40.3% 3P

The Buzz: Darryn Peterson’s lack of games played does not qualify him for a lot of the national leaderboards; however, when you compare his numbers across the board, you see the impact he is having. If qualified, Peterson would be No. 4 in the Big 12 in Scoring and Three-Point Percentage. would be No. 4 in Division 1 college basketball in Box Plus/Minus (14.1). He would be No. 3 in the Big 12 in Player Efficiency Rating (26.3).

10. PG Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Stats: (27 games) 22.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 45.0% FG, 34.2% 3P

The Buzz: Ebuka Okorie has scored 20 or more points in 16 games this season and 30 or more five times. The 6-foot-2 freshman guard is No. 5 in the country in scoring this season, and he leads the ACC in Free Throws Made (175). While his defensive stats do not pop, his offensive analytics remain impressive on the season. Okorie is No. 16 in Division 1 college basketball in Offensive Win Shares (3.7) and No. 11 in Offensive Box Plus/Minus (8.4).