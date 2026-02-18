Full list of men's, women's college basketball players featured in NBA 2K26 revealed

Friday, NBA 2K26 will add college-themed content, featuring players from 16 different schools. All told, more than 40 active college players will be included, NBA 2K told On3.

Season 5 of NBA 2K26 will include playable MyTeam cards and wearable jerseys for The City. A total of 16 schools will be part of the game: Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas, UCLA and UConn. Each school has representatives from both its men’s and women’s programs.

Duke star Cameron Boozer and UCLA star Lauren Betts were featured in the initial announcement. Here is the total list of 40 men’s and women’s basketball players featured in NBA 2K26, along with their respective schools, as NBA 2K shared with On3.

Arizona

Men’s: Koa Peat

Women’s: Nora Francois

Baylor

Duke

Florida

Houston

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisville

Michigan

Michigan State

North Carolina

Ohio State

Purdue

Men’s: Braden Smith

Women’s: Madison Layden-Zay

Texas

UCLA

UConn

Friday’s addition of current college players will mark the first time active collegiate athletes will appear in a basketball video game since 2007 when College Hoops 2K8 released. In 2024, college football became the first major video game to come back as the NIL era officially began. EA Sports College Football 25 became a rousing success as one of the top-selling video games of the year.

Initially, EA Sports made a push for a college basketball game after the success of the College Football franchise’s return in 2024. EA ultimately withdrew its plans after schools chose to go with 2K Sports. Sports Business Journal reported in July 2025 that 2K was also planning a standalone college basketball game.

How college players will be featured in NBA 2K26

In NBA 2K26, users will receive a “College Celebration Box,” which features five free agent option packs. Each pack will include current college players, with the ability to choose one card to build a starting lineup.

Alumni cards will also be available to include current NBA and WNBA players from their college years to honor their college roots. Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers are among the headliners in the trailer released Wednesday.

2K Sports isn’t stopping with Friday’s addition of college athletes to NBA 2K26. The company said it’s the start of “an ambitious project that begins with our foundational college basketball experience in early 2027.” More details will come at a later date, the company said.