Garrett Nussmeier injury update: Tests reveal origin of QB's oblique pain before NFL Draft

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier missed LSU‘s final three games of the 2025 season due to oblique pain. On Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed the underlying cause of Nussmeier’s consistent pain.

“Garrett Nussmeier underwent tests at the NFL combine that revealed a cyst on his spine — the root cause of the persistent oblique pain that derailed his 2025 season, sources say,” Pelissero wrote on X. “The cyst was pressing on a nerve, causing discomfort in Nussmeier’s oblique.

“He has been asymptomatic since just prior to the Senior Bowl and all throughout the draft process; if that changes down the road, Nussmeier could undergo a minimally invasive procedure and miss just 2-3 weeks while stitches heal. Either way, doctors say, there is no short- or long-term risk for Nussmeier, who is projected a mid-round pick in this week’s NFL Draft.“

After a breakout season in 2024, Nussmeier underperformed in 2025. He entered the season as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, but ultimately threw for only 1,927 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, compared to five interceptions.

In contrast, Nussmeier notched 4,052 passing yards and 29 TDs in the prior season. Despite Nussmeier’s underwhelming final campaign at LSU, some scouts still believe in the experienced prospect.

After all, he is only the third player in LSU to history to total over 7,000 career passing yards. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein expects Nussmeier to be a third-round pick.

“Undersized pocket passer with legitimate arm talent that has not been able to make up for some flaws in his game,” Zierlein wrote. “Nussmeier is inconsistent diagnosing coverages and working through progressions, which limits his ability to counter what defenses show him. He plays with a gunslinger’s mindset and doesn’t consistently prioritize ball security.

“He has a compact release and can spin impressive throws from off-platform angles when needed. He will make a throw that makes you a believer in one series, but he often follows that up with a turnover that reignites the doubt. He has adequate mobility in the pocket and limits his sack count. Teams will need to balance Nussmeier’s mistakes and durability concerns against his potential to improve on his LSU output.”

Nussmeier won’t have to wait much longer to see where he lands at the next level. The NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.