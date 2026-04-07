In the first half of Monday’s national championship, Michigan coach Dusty May made his thoughts clear with the officials after a missed 10-second violation against UConn. TBS rules analyst Gene Steratore called it out, but not after a playful jab from Bill Raftery.

UConn forward Jayden Ross had trouble getting the ball across half-court as the shot clock ticked down. Although the referees didn’t call a violation, replay showed both he and the ball were not yet across center court. By rule, everything had to get to the other end.

Raftery noted it on the broadcast and joked, “Even Gene would’ve got that one right,” noting the miss. Steratore agreed with Raftery’s assessment and said the officials should have called a violation. UConn didn’t score on the possession, though, and a Tarris Reed foul gave Michigan the ball back anyway.

“Yeah, Raf, you can see the ball is in the air, it was at 20,” Steratore said on the broadcast. “They missed a 10-second [violation] there.”

Michigan secured its spot in the national championship game – the Wolverines’ first appearance since 2018 – by dominating Arizona in the Final Four. UM led wire-to-wire and didn’t leave any room for doubt in the victory over its fellow 1-seed.

UConn, meanwhile, fought off a late surge from Illinois in the opening game of the Final Four. The Huskies were able to stay the course, though, and take down the Fighting Illini and head to their third national title game in four seasons.

Both teams were dealing with notable injuries, though. Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg injured his ankle and knee against Arizona, although he returned to the game. UConn guard Solo Ball also hurt his foot against Illinois and did not practice on Sunday.

Both players started the national championship, though, although Hurley said Ball likely would not have played if it was a regular-season matchup. The UConn guard was in a boot on Sunday, although CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported during the pregame show that he went through shootaround on Monday prior to the title game.

“A little banged up,” Hurley said ahead of tip-off against Michigan. “Obviously, you know, uncomfortable. If it [was] a regular season game, probably not going. We’ll see how he looks early, but he’s a very tough guy. Very determined guy. This is for all the marbles.”