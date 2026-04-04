Georgetown forward Isaiah Abraham plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Abraham made 33 appearances for the Hoyas this past season.

He averaged 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game, while shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc. Abraham transferred to Georgetown last offseason after spending his true freshman year at UConn.

In his lone campaign with the Huskies, Abraham played in nine games. He only averaged 3.7 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Abraham played high school basketball at Paul VI Catholic (VA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 64 overall player and No. 21 small forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Abraham is the fifth Georgetown player to announce his intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Most notably, the Hoyas are losing All-Big East Third-Team selection KJ Lewis.

Georgetown posted a 16-18 overall record this season, along with a 6-14 mark in conference play. Next season will be head coach Ed Cooley‘s fourth at the helm of the program. Georgetown hasn’t appeared in the NCAA Tournament during Cooley’s tenure.

Georgetown suspended Cooley for a game in December after he threw his water bottle and inadvertently hit a child in the stands during Georgetown’s 80-77 loss to Xavier. Cooley threw the bottle after Georgetown missed its game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

The water bottle appeared to hit the child in the chest area. He apologized following the incident.

“I am deeply sorry for my actions during last night’s game, and sincerely apologize to the Nyahkoon family, whom I have known for years and regard as my own family,” Cooley said. “My conduct was unacceptable and does not represent who I am or the leader I strive to be.

“I want to also apologize to the Georgetown community, team, fans, the league and my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and their consequences. I will learn from this experience to ensure it never happens again.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.