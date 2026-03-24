Georgetown guard KJ Lewis plans to enter transfer portal

Georgetown guard KJ Lewis plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3.

The 6-foot-4 junior led the Hoyas in scoring, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from three, earning Third-Team All-Big East honors. Lewis recorded six games this season with 20 or more points.

He suffered a left ankle injury in late February against Marquette, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

Lewis played his first two seasons at Arizona, averaging 6.1 points as a freshman and 10.8 points as a sophomore, helping the Wildcats reach the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Before choosing Arizona out of high school, he also considered Houston, Baylor, Memphis, Alabama, UCLA, Arizona, and Arkansas. Lewis played his high school ball at Chapin High School in El Paso (TX). A former four-star recruit in the 2023 class, he was ranked No. 81 overall nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw provided the following scouting report on Lewis while he was in high school:

KJ Lewis is a high level glue guy, loves the dirty work and that is where he thrives. At 6-4, 6-5 he is a very good athlete with good length and a compact frame. He attacks the basket in straight lines. Lewis is a good defender, his lateral ability can have him guard on the perimeter and his strength/length can have him switch down to some fours. Like to see the jump shot release become more consistent and develop some counters when his straight lines get cut off, but there is a productive factor to his game, on both ends of the floor.

