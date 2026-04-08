A Georgia legend is headed home. The Bulldogs announced Wednesday morning that former star Jarvis Hayes is returning to the program as an assistant coach on Mike White‘s staff.

Hayes was a two-time consensus first-team All-SEC standout for the Bulldogs in the early 2000s. He eventually became the No. 10 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Since his playing days ended, Jarvis Hayes has become involved as a coach. He spent the last seven years as an assistant coach at Georgia State, while he worked a previous stint at Morehouse College.

“It’s hard for me to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” Hayes said in a press release. “The University of Georgia has given so much to me and my family and has helped shaped who I am personally and professionally in so many ways. I can’t wait to get back to Athens and help play a role in continuing the amazing growth the program has shown under Mike White.”

As a player, Jarvis Hayes was a force on the hardwood. He sat out the 2001 season, then turned in two spectacular campaigns.

He averaged a league-leading 18.6 points per game in 2002, earning him SEC Player of the Year honors by multiple publications. The Associated Press named him SEC Newcomer of the Year.

A year later, Jarvis Hayes averaged 18.3 points. He reached 1,000 points in just 55 games, doing so six games quicker than Georgia’s career leading scorer, Litterial Green.

Now at Georgia, Hayes will reportedly serve a dual role, according to UGASports.com. He will have on-court responsibilities, but he’ll also be tasked with dealing with agents and roster building.

“In many ways, Jarvis’ experience at UGA and as a Bulldog is what we want for all our players,” White said. “He’s lived it, on and off the court. He was incredibly successful at Georgia as a player and earned his degree from UGA. I am confident he will make a significant impact as a member of our staff and am happy to welcome him home.”

After leaving Georgia, Jarvis Hayes enjoyed a professional career that took him first to the NBA and then overseas to Italy, Qatar, Israel, Russia, Romania and Turkey. He returned to Georgia to complete his degree in 2014.