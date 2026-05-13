Georgia basketball lands 2026 commitment from Mading Kuany
Georgia basketball continues to add an international flavor for the future. The Bulldogs have landed another freshman commit from the 2026 class on Wednesday.
Mike White and his staff have landed the commitment of 6-foot-8 forward Mading Kuany, according to multiple reports. Kuany is the No. 320 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings in the class of 2026.
Kuany is originally from Australia. He made the move to the United States last year and spent time playing for Iowa United Prep last season.
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Kuany is Georgia’s fourth high school commit in the class of 2026. He joins David Uganna Ike, Donovan Williams and Hakeem Weems as incoming freshmen for next season.
The Bulldogs also bolstered the roster with additions of transfers James Scott, Andrew Osasuyi, Brady Dunlap and Freddie Dillone.