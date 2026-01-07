A Georgia player was ejected from a rivalry game against Florida for throwing a forearm shiver at another player. Officials ruled a Flagrant 2 foul, which is accompanied by an ejection, for Bulldogs big man Somto Cyril.

Cyril seemed to be knocked off balance down low while going for a rebound. When he got to his feet, he threw a forearm toward the neck of Florida big man Rueben Chinyelu.

Officials quickly went to the monitor to review the level of contact. They found it to be a Flagrant 2, much to the delight of pleading Florida coach Todd Golden and the Gators crowd.

Somto Cyril gets ejected after throwing a forearm in a Florida player’s neck 😳 pic.twitter.com/S4wvzYPGvy — CBB Kings (@CBBKings) January 7, 2026

Fans chanted, “You can’t do that!” They also waved at Somto Cyril as he headed off the floor for the evening, at the 10:14 mark in the first half.

Somto Cyril had logged seven minutes of action in the game when he was ejected. He had already contributed three rebounds, though the foul was his second and likely would have cost him some minutes in the first half.

On the season, Cyril entered averaging 10.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. But he’s also a huge force on the glass defensively. He has blocked 2.9 shots per contest.

Somto Cyril’s absence could be costly for Georgia. Florida has one of the top frontcourts in the country, running four deep and using all four in rotation to wear opponents down.

Florida led 35-32 at the time of this writing. The Gators are looking to bounce back after losing their SEC opener on the road at Missouri last week.

Golden’s squad is just 9-5 on the season after claiming the national championship a year prior. Florida has played a difficult schedule — with losses to the likes of Arizona, Duke and UConn, among others — but has yet to figure things out entirely.

Georgia is coached by former Florida coach Mike White. White left the program following the 2021-22 season, taking the job at Georgia. That cleared the way for Florida to hire Golden from San Francisco. The move has worked out relatively well for both parties.