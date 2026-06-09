Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson wins Player of the Year Award

Daniel Jackson is etching his name in the Georgia baseball history books. He hit the winning two-run home run against Mississippi State on Sunday to send the Bulldogs to Omaha for the College World Series.

On Tuesday, he added to the trophy case. Jackson was named the 2026 Perfect Game College Baseball Player of the Year for his performance in 2026.

Jackson put up a historic junior season for the Diamond Dawgs. He hit 31 home runs and drove in 86 runs. Jackson also stole 26 bases. That won him the SEC’s triple crown this season.

Jackson hasn’t banged his chest about his own stats. He gave credit to the team he plays on. The Bulldogs’ culture gets the credit from Jackson.

“What I’ve done is not possible without the group of guys I’m surrounded by; it just wouldn’t be possible,” Jackson said on Sunday. “This team’s chemistry is through the roof. It’s probably my favorite team that I’ve ever been on. There’s never a dull moment. We’re always having fun, finding ways to compete with each other. It’s awesome.”

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson and Jackson shared a long hug following the game on Sunday. Johnson gave him a huge vote of confidence that matches the awards he’s beginning to receive.

“I just told Daniel, he’s the best player in the country,” Johnson told reporters on Sunday. “He’ll be one of the best I’ve ever coached. You look at him today, he’s got his 26th bag, hit his 31st home run today. You just look at the job he did today, handling the pitching staff when we weren’t executing pitches.”