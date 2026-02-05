Former Tennessee head football coach and longtime SEC assistant Derek Dooley dipped his toe into the political realm when he announced a 2026 bid for U.S. Senate in Georgia last August. Dooley, the son of late Georgia coaching legend Vince Dooley, is among several GOP candidates seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

The 57-year-old Dooley made his pitch to Georgia voters in a recent political ad that debuted Jan. 26 and highlighted his history as a collegiate football coach with the tagline: “In football, we have a saying, ‘your film is your resume.'” The ad attacked Ossoff for his democratic record over the past five years.

The Georgia Democratic party responded in kind with their own political ad this week, pointing out Dooley’s own coaching resume, particularly his 15-21 record in three seasons as Tennessee‘s head football coach (2010-12). The ad shows various news clips of Dooley’s difficult tenure with the Volunteers, including the infamous 13-player penalty against LSU in 2010.

Check out the political ad below:

.@DerekDooleyGA said it best about his losing coaching record, “your film is your resume.” So let’s take a look at his film: pic.twitter.com/uP6cTBHYbj — Georgia Democrats (@GeorgiaDemocrat) February 3, 2026

The Georgia Democrats’ ad concludes with news clips announcing Dooley’s firing the week before Tennessee’s final game of the 2012 season. The short 95-second ad ends by once again using Dooley’s own words against him: “With results like that, in the profession I came from, your ass goes to the bench.”

Dooley has a career head coaching record of 32-41 in six seasons between Louisiana Tech (2007-09) and Tennessee (2010-12), with just one winning season — when he went 8-5 in 2008 with the Bulldogs. That includes a dismal 4-19 record in SEC play with the Vols, with all but one win coming in his first season. Dooley began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia in 1996 and later joined Nick Saban‘s LSU coaching staff between 2000-04 before following him to the Miami Dolphins between 2005-06. Following his failed tenure as a head coach, Dooley spent five years on the Dallas Cowboys staff as a receivers coach (2013-17) before a two-year run as Missouri‘s offensive coordinator (2018-19). He retired from coaching in 2024 after two years (2022-23) as an Alabama offensive analyst under Saban.

Derek Dooley announces bid for US Senate, ‘Georgia First’ campaign

Dooley formally announced his candidacy as a GOP primary candidate to challenge Democratic Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff on Aug. 4, 2025, with a campaign slogan of “Georgia First.”

“I’m running because our state needs leadership in Washington D.C., and professional politicians like Jon Ossoff are the problem,” Dooley said in an official release. “Leadership matters. Our state doesn’t have a voice in the U.S. Senate who reflects Georgia values because Ossoff is more concerned with protecting his own political future, opposing everything the Trump administration is working to accomplish, and repeatedly voting with the radical left. Unlike Ossoff, I’ll work with President Trump to implement his agenda, support his Administration, and move our country forward.”

In his statement, Dooley argued against transgender women competing in sports and open borders while expressing his full support of U.S. President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” agenda.

“As your Senator, I’ll work hard every day alongside President Trump to keep our borders secure and communities safe, keep your taxes low, stand with the brave men and women who serve our country, and create greater opportunities for all Georgians,” Dooley’s statement read.

— On3’s Dan Morrison contributed to this report.