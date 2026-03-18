Georgia football injury updates: Kirby Smart reveals Bulldogs that will miss spring practices

Georgia officially opened its annual Spring practice slate on Tuesday, returning to the field for the first time since early January when the two-time defending SEC champion Bulldogs were bounced in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Following that initial practice, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the local media and addressed the team’s injury situation, including a laundry list of Bulldogs players that are expected to miss all or a majority of Spring practice recovering from late-season or offseason surgeries.

That list includes senior center Drew Bobo (foot), junior defensive tackle Jordan Hall (knee), senior linebacker Gabe Harris (toe), junior cornerback Kyron Jones (ankle), sophomore linebacker Zayden Walker (shoulder), and freshman defensive lineman Carter Luckie (knee). Bobo missed the entire postseason after suffering a lisfranc injury against Georgia Tech; Hall missed the back half of the season after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Florida; while Harris suffered a turf toe injury in the SEC Championship game vs. Alabama and underwent surgery this offseason.

“We’ve got a couple of guys that are obviously out for Spring dealing with injuries. Drew Bobo will be out for Spring, should get back to work sometime over the Summer. Jordan Hall from his injury during the season, he’s out for Spring — he’s running and doing some things, but he won’t be able to participate,” Smart said reporters Tuesday evening. “Gabe (Harris), as we know, had the turf-toe surgery at the end of the season, he’s out for the duration of Spring. Kyron (Jones) is still dealing with his ankle injury. Carter Luckie who we got from high school, he had knee surgery in high school and he’ll be out for Spring, and then Zayden Walker had a labral repair at the end of the season and those are typically out for Spring, might be able to do some stuff at the end of Spring.

“We have some others that have injuries they’re coming back from, maybe in or out a couple of days of practice. But those are the guys that are out for the majority of practices.”

Georgia enters a potentially pivotal 2026 season with serious national championship aspirations, especially given the return of second-year starting quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs remain the class of the SEC after cruising to back-to-back conference championships the past two years but has little more to show for it after two straight one-and-done CFP exits in the Sugar Bowl national quarterfinal.