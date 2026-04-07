Georgia forward Kanon Catchings staying in Athens

Georgia got another retention win on Tuesday. Forward Kanon Catchings will play his junior season for Georgia.

The 6-foot-9 forward transferred to Georgia ahead of last season. Catchings spent his freshman season at BYU before making his way to Athens. Catchings averaged 11.6 points per game after starting 32 games this season.

Catchings’ biggest scoring output came against Alabama back on March 3. He put in 32 points to help the Bulldogs defeat the No. 16-ranked Crimson Tide that night.

“He had just a high level of confidence,” head coach Mike White said after that game. “His body language exuded confidence. He wasn’t second-guessing himself. He didn’t have any of those delayed decisions. That ball touched his hands, and he was open. He just let it fly, whether the last one went in or not.”

The former four-star recruit joins Kareem Stagg and Smurf Millender as the only two members of this year’s team who have announced their intended returns to Georgia for next season.

Leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson, big man Somto Cyril, Dylan James, Jake Wilkins and Jackson McVey have announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal. The portal opened on Tuesday and will remain open until April 21. During that time players can take official visits and announce their intentions.