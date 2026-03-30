Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson plans to enter the transfer portal

Georgia’s leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his agency told On3.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore and native of Powder Springs, Ga., averaged 17.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 41% from the field and 35.7% from three. He had three 30+ point games this season and 10 games in which he scored 20 or more.

“He’s probably our best isolation player. He’s our best guy, especially against teams that are super extended like that, that force you to put your head down,” coach Mike White said of Wilkinson earlier this season. “His speed, of course, getting to the rim and just getting layups. He’s got a unique ability at 6-foot-1, even at this level. It’s just very rare to just put his head down and go for a layup, right? Maybe he gets three or four of those in a game. When you get off to a tough start, he’s also a guy who just plays with an incredible level of confidence, too.”

Wilkinson spent just one season in Athens after transferring in from Cal. As a freshman with the Golden Bears, he earned ACC Sixth Man of the Year honors after averaging 15.1 points per game.

Coming out of high school, Wilkinson was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 246 overall recruit in the 2024 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Georgia received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season but fell to Saint Louis in the first round. The Bulldogs concluded their season with a 22-11 overall record, finishing seventh in the SEC.

More on the Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.