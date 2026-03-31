Georgia guard Smurf Millender will return for senior season

Georgia got some retention news on Tuesday in the form of guard Smurf Millender. It has been reported by ‘Glory Glory’ that Millender will return for his senior season at Georgia.

Millender transferred to Georgia last spring from UTSA after his sophomore season. Millender started his college career at Univeristy of San Antonio. The Houston native averaged 12 points and 4.1 assists per game for Georgia this season.

Millender played a few different roles for the Bulldogs. He started eight games. The most frequent role was the first man off the bench for Millender.

The Bulldogs will be looking to Millender to be a stabilizing piece as the Bulldogs have already lost Dylan James, leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson and big man Somto Cyril to the transfer portal.

Smurf Millender brings a litany of intangibles

Millender came to Georgia with the hope of being one of the Bulldogs’ leaders. He was one of three juniors on the roster.

“My leadership skills, I’m not saying I’m the oldest guy on the team, but being one of the oldest guys on the team,” Millender said back in September. “I just have to pick up my leadership skills and get back to that dog mentality, picking up the ball full court, being the best on defense, and just being disruptive on defense at all times.”

Millender also felt he brought an aggression to the Bulldogs’ lineup as well.

“I just wanted to bring my play style, you know, to Georgia and see if we can continue to keep the energy going,” Millender said prior to the season. “I bring like to pick up 94 feet. I’m a facilitator of the score when I can, just be the team leader on the court when the coach is not on the court with us…I feel like I grew in my aggression on the offensive side. I kind of took a step back on the defensive side, you know, I didn’t really play to my best ability on the defense up there. I feel like on the offensive side, I took a step back.”