Last winter’s Georgia high school football state championships lost money for the first time in GHSA history, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That led the organization to pay $150,000 — or about $9,900 per participating team — out of its own reserve budget to cover the shortfall. Paid attendance for the games over three days was 46,132 — down more than 10% from 2024, which set a record.

Prior to that, the state title games were played Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium but moved to the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Dome in 2023. And even in its record-setting attendance year, the state association still distributed significantly less to schools than it had at Parc Stadium, even with lower paid ticket numbers.

That’s in large part due to the operating costs taken out of ticket revenues by the stadium itself. According to Georgia High School Football Daily, for the 2023 championships, Mercedes-Benz got $582,520 of the event’s $983,820 revenue. In 2022, Georgia State got $157,766 of the $663,805 revenue at Center Parc Stadium.

That led to the schools seeing as much as 50% drop in revenue.

“’This is probably the sentiment of every coach that’s played last few years, and it’s that all of us would rather play at a home venue because we all lose money,” Bowdon coach Jay Fendley said at the time. “Yeah, it’s exciting, it’s awesome to play in that venue, the kids love it, the fans love it, but when you get back and have to pay your own officials for the year, and the reconditioning you have to do, and buy 10 new helmets and 10 new sets of shoulder pads, all the expenses, you really would like to find a way to make a bigger paycheck when you play for a state championship.”

According to the AJC, coaches and school administrators are now reconsidering whether the GHSA should renew its contract with MBS due to rising costs and lower attendance numbers.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Georgia.

